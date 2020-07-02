High Plains Food Bank distributed record amount of food in June

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank distributed a record amount of food in June.
According to a news release, the food bank distributed 1.1 million pounds of food to more than 11,000 households in June. That makes June 2020 the largest one month total in the food bank’s history.
“We’ve seen the need increase across every county in our service area,” said Zack Wilson, the executive director for High Plains Food Bank. “Thanks to donors, grants and other sources, we were able to send out the equivalent of about 27 and a half truck loads of food last month in immediate response. But, we know we have a long road ahead of us.”
According to an analysis using data from the USDA and Census Bureau, food security in the United States will climb higher than the peak of the Great Recession, potentially going from more than 37 million people facing hunger in 2018 to more than 54 million in 2020.
“Locally, we estimate that an additional 26,440 people could become food insecure in the wake of the pandemic,” said Wilson. “That’s one in five neighbors, including one in three kids struggling to have enough to eat.”
With every $1 donated to the High Plains Food Bank, five meals can be provided to neighbors in need.
