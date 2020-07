Thanks to the shifting of an upper level high pressure system, moisture is now returning to the area. We’ll see dewpoints today in the 50s and 60s which will help fire off showers and thunderstorms starting this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to still be pretty warm today with a high of about 94 degrees, but will cool as we go into the weekend. Expect winds to stay out of the south to southeast at about 10-15 mph for the day.