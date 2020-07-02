Early voting polls in Amarillo, Canyon closed July 3 and 4

There will be no early voting for Randall County and Potter County voters July 3 or July 4. (AP Photo, File) (Source: Matt Rourke)
By Madison Carson | July 2, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 3:14 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There will be no early voting for Randall County and Potter County voters July 3 or July 4.

You can still vote at various locations in Amarillo and Canyon on Sunday and throughout next week.

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Avenue in Canyon

July 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

July 6 through 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Randall County Annex, 4320 South Western in Amarillo

July 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

July 6 through 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Boulevard in Canyon

July 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 West 45th Avenue in Amarillo

July 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 East 34th Avenue in Amarillo

July 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, 900 South Polk Street in Amarillo

July 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

July 6 through 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Casey Carpet One Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road in Amarillo

July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

United Amigos Northwest Entrance, 3300 East I-40 in Amarillo

July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Hillside Christian Church Main Entrance, 600 Tascosa Road in Amarillo

July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cornerstone Outreach Fellowship Room, 1111 North Buchanan Street in Amarillo

July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

