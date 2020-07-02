Early voting polls in Amarillo, Canyon closed July 3 and 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There will be no early voting for Randall County and Potter County voters July 3 or July 4.
You can still vote at various locations in Amarillo and Canyon on Sunday and throughout next week.
Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Avenue in Canyon
July 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
July 6 through 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Randall County Annex, 4320 South Western in Amarillo
July 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
July 6 through 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Boulevard in Canyon
July 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Southwest Branch Library, 6801 West 45th Avenue in Amarillo
July 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 East 34th Avenue in Amarillo
July 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, 900 South Polk Street in Amarillo
July 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
July 6 through 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Casey Carpet One Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road in Amarillo
July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
United Amigos Northwest Entrance, 3300 East I-40 in Amarillo
July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Hillside Christian Church Main Entrance, 600 Tascosa Road in Amarillo
July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Cornerstone Outreach Fellowship Room, 1111 North Buchanan Street in Amarillo
July 6 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
