It has been a typically hot July day with temperatures in the 90s, but moisture has increased which is helping to put the chance for rain back in the forecast. Scattered storms are expected by late afternoon in the area with probabilities at 40% by evening. Over the next few days, sunny and warm afternoons with temps in the low 90s can be expected and there will be the chance for evening storms for the next several days.
Doppler Dave Expects Rain Chances To Increase
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 7/2