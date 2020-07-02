City of Amarillo changing some service times for July 4 holiday weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is changing some service times for the Fourth of July weekend.
City Hall will be closed on Friday, July 3.
Amarillo City Transit will operate on its current modified schedule on Friday. There will be no transit services on Saturday, July 4. For more information about the transit schedule, call (806) 378-3095.
The July 4 schedule for trash pickup is as follows:
- For residential customers, July 3 routes will be serviced on July 2.
- For commercial customers, July 3 routes will be serviced on July 2 and July 4 routes will be serviced on July 3.
The city landfill and brush sites will be open July 3 and closed on July 4.
The Amarillo Public Library locations will also be closed Friday and Saturday.
Libraries will resume normal operating hours beginning Monday, July 6.
