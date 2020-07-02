APD needs help locating missing man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person.
41-year-old David Reed is a white male, six feet tall and approximately 211 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.
Reed was last seen wearing a Texas Longhorns hat, a brown polo shirt and blue jeans. He has been missing since yesterday.
He has an apartment on South Jackson Street, but police say he has been homeless in the past and frequently hangs out around 10th Avenue and Adams Street with friends. Police believe he is in that area.
If you see him or know where he may be, you should call APD dispatch at (806) 378-3038.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.