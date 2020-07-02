Amarillo Sod Squad falls in game three of season opening series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Squad (2-1) fell in game three to the San Antonio Flying Chanclas at HODGETOWN Thursday night after surrendering eight runs in the top of the eighth inning.
After belting out nine runs to win game one, and pitching a gem thanks to the combination of seven different Sod Squad pitchers in game two, Manager Brett Wellman was hoping for a combination of both of his two wins in his final outing of the Sod Squad’s first home series. He got the pitching early on, limiting San Antonio to just one run in the first five innings, but then the bats came alive for the Flying Chanclas as they would continue to score a total of 11 runs on the night off 12 hits and seven walks.
The Sod Squad finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning putting up two runs in the frame and then attempted to start a rally in the bottom of the ninth with a couple of bases loaded situations, but only three runs would come of it, ending the game in 11-5 fashion.
Flying Chancla Arturo Guadjardo got the win for the visiting team and Nic Daniels recorded his first save of the year. Hunter Viets suffered the loss for Amarillo as three separate Chanclas put up two RBIs on the night while a total of eight players managed to score at least one of their teammates.
The Sod Squad will head on the road to take on the Frisco RoughRiders as the Amarillo Sod Dogs come home following two wins on the road. They’ll take on the Round Rock Hairy Men in a two game series at HODGETOWN beginning tomorrow night.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.