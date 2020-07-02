Amarillo Sod Squad falls in game three of season opening series

After belting out nine runs to win game one, and pitching a gem thanks to the combination of seven different Sod Squad pitchers in game two, Manager Brett Wellman was hoping for a combination of both of his two wins in his final outing of the Sod Squad’s first home series. He got the pitching early on, limiting San Antonio to just one run in the first five innings, but then the bats came alive for the Flying Chanclas as they would continue to score a total of 11 runs on the night off 12 hits and seven walks.