Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted for injury to child/elderly/disabled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for injury to a child/elderly/disabled.
Michael Loyd McLendon, 59, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent on bodily injury.
He is described as a white man, 5-foot-9, 260 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
