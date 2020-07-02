Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted for injury to child/elderly/disabled

Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted for injury to child/elderly/disabled
Michael Loyd McLendon, wanted for injury to a child/elderly/disabled charges (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 2, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 9:30 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for injury to a child/elderly/disabled.

Michael Loyd McLendon, 59, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent on bodily injury.

He is described as a white man, 5-foot-9, 260 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Michael Loyd McLendon....

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.