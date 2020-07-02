Amarillo COVID-19 report for July 2 shows 43 new cases, 16 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,855 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
Today’s report from the City of Amarillo shows 43 new cases and 16 additional recoveries.
There are now 2,937 cases in Potter County and 918 in Randall County.
3,246 people have recovered and 46 have died.
There are 563 active cases at this time, and 355 tests are pending.
There are 5,861 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 2
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 75
- Childress County: 8
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 86
- Deaf Smith County: 294
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 117
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 28
- Hartley County: 38
- Hemphill County: 14
- Hutchinson County: 62
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 889
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 191
- Potter County: 2,937
- Randall County: 918
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 35
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,794 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 39
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 52
- Deaf Smith County: 188
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 108
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 12
- Hansford County: 18
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 43
- Lipscomb County: 6
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 798
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 107
- Potter County: 2,488
- Randall County: 758
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,017 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 986
There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 238 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 165
- Quay County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 59
- Union County: 8
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
