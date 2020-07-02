Amarillo Community Market celebrating July 4 at Santa Fe Depot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will be open for July 4 celebrations at the Santa Fe Depot.
From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Santa Fe Depot located at 401 South Grant Street, there will be free Zumba, live music and local vendors.
Parking and admission for the event are free.
Zumba classes with Sabrina Meck-Perez will begin at 9:00 a.m. and Eddie Esler will be performing live beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Following COVID-19 guidelines, volunteers and market staff will be taking temperatures at the gate. Wearing a mask is encouraged for the event, but not mandatory.
“Amarillo Community Market is important in so many ways. The market brings people from all neighborhoods together. The market also provides an important economic impact for our vendors who need a place to sell their wares. People love buying local, and we want to give them this opportunity,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.
