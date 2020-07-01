Woman wanted in Randall County for probation violation on counts of indecency with a child, abandoning a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is wanted by Randall County on a probation violation for indecency with a child and abandoning a child charges.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 40-year-old Elisha Johnson.
They said the two counts for probation violation are lesser included offense of indecency with a child by sexual contact and abandonment or endangerment of a child causing imminent danger or a bodily injury.
Johnson is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone knows where this woman is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.
