Woman wanted in Randall County for probation violation on counts of indecency with a child, abandoning a child
(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia | July 1, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 8:43 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is wanted by Randall County on a probation violation for indecency with a child and abandoning a child charges.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 40-year-old Elisha Johnson.

They said the two counts for probation violation are lesser included offense of indecency with a child by sexual contact and abandonment or endangerment of a child causing imminent danger or a bodily injury.

Johnson is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone knows where this woman is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.

