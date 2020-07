Winds are expected to be a little calmer today as a “cold” front will move through this morning. In terms of changes to our weather today, the front won’t really drop temperatures that much as we’ll still see highs in the upper 90s and low 100s across the region. However when winds shift out of the north, then east/southeast going throughout the day, it will be calmer, in the 5-10 mph range. This helps set the stage for rain chances beginning in the east tomorrow.