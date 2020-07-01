Texas DPS extends hours at Driver License Office in Childress

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS has made the decision to extend their hours at the Driver License Office in Childress as part of their pilot program.
Beginning today through September 30, the DL Office will participate in this program by extending their hours of operation to 9:00 p.m.
Two rural and two urban offices were selected as part of the program chosen by DPS based on their size and location.
Along with the Childress DL Office, the Fort Worth Mega Center, the Carrollton Mega Center, and the Plainview DL Office will also be extending their hours.
These four DL offices will extend their hours until 9:00 p.m. on weekdays for the next three months to allow for additional customers to conduct business. Skill examinations and driver tests will not be offered after 5:00 p.m.
DL services are now only offered by appointment only, including at these four during their new extended hours of operation. You can schedule an appointment here.
