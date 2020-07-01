Swisher County confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 35

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Swisher County has confirmed four more cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 35.
According to the City of Tulia, three of the new cases are in Tulia and one is in Kress.
There are 5,736 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 2
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 75
- Childress County: 8
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 83
- Deaf Smith County: 294
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 114
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 28
- Hartley County: 30
- Hemphill County: 10
- Hutchinson County: 62
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 889
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 191
- Potter County: 2,885
- Randall County: 863
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 35
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,705 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 39
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 43
- Deaf Smith County: 188
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 105
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 12
- Hansford County: 18
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 43
- Lipscomb County: 6
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 798
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 107
- Potter County: 1,930
- Randall County: 614
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,017 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 986
There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 235 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 163
- Quay County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 59
- Union County: 7
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
