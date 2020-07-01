New Mexico households maximum amount of SNAP benefits for July

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of July.
The New Mexico Human Services Department made the announcement on Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SNAP households that weren’t already receiving the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size received an increase to their benefits.
“HSD is committed to helping New Mexicans keep food on the table during this unprecedented time when many are facing economic instability and food insecurity,” Director of HSD’s Income Support Division Karmela Martinez said, in a news release. “This emergency assistance will help address the food needs in our communities.”
Those who receive SNAP will automatically receive the save amount the same way they have been.
The July supplemental will be available to SNAP recipients on their regular issuance date.
Anyone wanting to apply for SNAP, go here.
