Doppler Dave Has Improvements In The Forecast

A weak front slipped into our area this morning and replaced the hot, dry desert like winds of late with some slightly cooler and more humid air. Although it is still a very warm day, we are seeing more 90s instead of triple digit heat. Starting tomorrow, moisture will be transported in on southerly winds and the increasing humidity will allow for less heat and better rain chances. Temperatures will be trending down a couple of degrees each day and evening storms chances will be improving. Scattered storms are possible as early as tomorrow evening.