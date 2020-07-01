Don Harrington Discovery Center hosting Patriotic Day with live science demonstrations

Don Harrington Discovery Center hosting Patriotic Day with live science demonstrations
Don Harrington Discovery Center
By Vanessa Garcia | July 1, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 4:52 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting Patriotic Day this Friday.

The community event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. July 3 at the Discovery Center.

Patriotic Day will be filled with live science demonstrations, including exploding melon, mentos geysers, fire breathing, fire bubbles, Tesla coil and trash can chaos.

Children will also be able to make their own firework salt art to take home.

While regular admission applies to this event, veterans and military are free with identification.

💥Join us for a patriotic day on Friday, July 3rd from 10 am - 2 pm. Bring your family to Celebrate the USA , in a...

Posted by Don Harrington Discovery Center on Friday, June 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.