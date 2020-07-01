Don Harrington Discovery Center hosting Patriotic Day with live science demonstrations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting Patriotic Day this Friday.
The community event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. July 3 at the Discovery Center.
Patriotic Day will be filled with live science demonstrations, including exploding melon, mentos geysers, fire breathing, fire bubbles, Tesla coil and trash can chaos.
Children will also be able to make their own firework salt art to take home.
While regular admission applies to this event, veterans and military are free with identification.
