COVID-19 continues to wreck havoc on Texas Panhandle sports

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - COVID-19 continues to wreck havoc on the sports world across the Texas Panhandle. Here are a few updates you need to know as the pandemic continues to surge in our communities.
Texas Tech Football:
Today, the Texas Tech Athletics department announced, as of Tuesday afternoon, the Red Raiders had completed 21 additional tests for COVID-19 among its football newcomers and additional staff members.
None of the tests came back positive which is great news by itself. Now as a whole, Texas Tech has now completed 218 tests for COVID-19 among its football student-athletes and staff members with a total of only 23 positive results, all of which have now recovered.
WTAMU Football:
The WT Buffs Football program announced that the 2020 Homecoming Game against Eastern New Mexico will now take place on October 17 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
In last year’s annual Wagon Wheel Game, WT handed the Greyhounds a 35-14 loss in Portales. This year, with a newly named Offensive Coordinator in Russ Martin joining the team, the Buffs will look to do the same and build on an impressive 2019 campaign.
UIL and High School Football:
Finally, the Texas UIL announced today that they have strongly recommended to high school coaches around the state, as well as here in the Panhandle, that teams should consider halting summer workouts and practices until the week of July 13.
With the resurgence of COVID-19 and recommendation from the UIL, numerous coaches have told NewsChannel 10 Sports that they will be halting workouts over the next few weeks until at least July 13, if not through the August 3 start date for two-a-day workouts.
