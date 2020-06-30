Texas Panhandle counties to receive more than $300,000 in federal land

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The federal government announced Monday it will be making more payments to Panhandle counties to make up for the property taxes they can’t collect on federal lands.
The U.S. Department of the Interior is distributing more than $514 million to over 1,900 governments across the national in Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funding for 2020.
The money will go to emergency response, public safety, public schools, housing, social services and infrastructure.
The payments are made annually for tax-exempt federal lands administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior agencies including the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the National Park Service (NPS), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and more, according to the news release.
The amount of money given to governments is based on the number of acres within each county or jurisdiction.
Dallam County is receiving $218,786, Potter County is receiving $101,638, Moore County is receiving $31,547, Hutchinson County is receiving $28,813, Gray County is receiving $3,111 and Hemphill County is receiving $231.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.