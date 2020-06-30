Texas DSHS reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 10 new cases, 30 new recoveries across Panhandle counties

By Madison Carson | June 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 4:29 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Service has confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths, 10 new positive cases and 30 new recoveries across the Panhandle today.

According to the Texas DSHS, three additonal Parmer County residents and another Moore County resident have died of COVID-19.

There are 10 new positive COVID-19 cases across Castro County, Hutchinson County, Moore County and Parmer County.

There are 30 new COVID-19 recoveries across Castro County, Deaf Smith County, Donley County, Hutchinson County, Moore County, Ochiltree County and Parmer County.

There are 5,732 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 2
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 75
  • Childress County: 8
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 83
  • Deaf Smith County: 294
  • Donley County: 28
  • Gray County: 114
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 28
  • Hartley County: 30
  • Hemphill County: 10
  • Hutchinson County: 62
  • Lipscomb County: 9
  • Moore County: 889
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 53
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 191
  • Potter County: 2,885
  • Randall County: 863
  • Roberts County: 3
  • Sherman County: 32
  • Swisher County: 31
  • Wheeler County: 16

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,705 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 39
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 5
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Dallam County: 43
  • Deaf Smith County: 188
  • Donley County: 28
  • Gray County: 105
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hartley County: 12
  • Hansford County: 18
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 43
  • Lipscomb County: 6
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 798
  • Ochiltree County: 50
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 107
  • Potter County: 1,930
  • Randall County: 614
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 32
  • Swisher County: 20
  • Wheeler County: 15

There have also been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 16
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,017 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 30
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 986

There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 30
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 964

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 223 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 153
  • Quay County: 6
  • Roosevelt County: 57
  • Union County: 7

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay: 1

