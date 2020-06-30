TCL’s Sod Squad brings baseball back to Amarillo with a bang

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At 4 PM CDT, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced that due to the unprecedented times and events of 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic, that the 2020 season was officially cancelled.
About three hours later at the home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Amarillo Sod Squad, part of the Texas Collegiate League, threw the first pitch of Tuesday night’s season opener at HODGETOWN.
From there, baseball was officially back and people once again had something to smile about as the Amarillo Sod Squad took game one of the three game series against the San Antonio Chanclas 9-6.
Seven different players saw action from the mound Tuesday night for the Sod Squad, as Cooper Harris of Canyon got the start on the rubber. On the offensive side of the ball, four different Amarillo batters produced RBIs Tuesday night, completing what would become a total team victory for the Sod Squad.
Julio Marcano and Lyle Miller Green led the way from the plate, each knocking in two runs as five different Sod Squad pitchers in front of a packed crowd at HODGETOWN, put up zeroes in the runs allowed category. 14 Chanclas were struck out in total as 11 walks and seven hits were allowed.
The two teams will face off Wednesday night at HODGETOWN for game two of the three game series at 7:05 PM CDT. NewsChannel 10′s Evan Abramson will bring you all the coverage throughout the day tomorrow.
