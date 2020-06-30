Potter County Fire and Rescue hires 2 new captains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire and Rescue has hired two new captains who were previously volunteer firefighters.
The Potter County Commissioner’s Court approved the two new paid positions for the fire department for this budget cycle.
The new captains are Kristopher Archer and Logan Martinez, who both served as volunteer firefighters.
Archer served more than 10 years as a volunteer for the department and was a lieutenant for station three near Bishop Hills.
The fire department recognized Archer as firefighter of the year and officer of the year.
He is a licensed EMT and recently completed his training to become a certified firefighter.
Before Martinez was 18 years old, he worked with the fire department as a junior firefighter.
He had the same duties as a regular firefighter, but he was restricted on higher risk activities such as entering active structure fires.
After he turned 18, Martinez became a regular volunteer and completed the Amarillo College Fire Academy and EMT training.
The new positions were able to be approved due to available funds from the county assistance district voters passed in 2017.
