Panhandle Community Services giving $3 million to Texas Panhandle residents in need of help during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services will give more than $3 million for residents in the Texas Panhandle who need financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, the agency worked with federal and state officials, private foundations and local businesses to re-allocate funding and to receive more money to assist the community.
Panhandle Community Services are using these funds to help families during these hard times.
The funds can help residents with the following:
- Utility bills, including electric, gas, propane, wood, water and trash.
- Housing costs, including rent and mortgage payments.
- Other necessities, including prescriptions, doctor visits and food. Families who receive emergency SNAP money can still get other needs met that aren’t covered by SNAP.
- Costs for starting new jobs, which include short-term training, shoes, uniforms, etc.
- Transportation costs, including gas, minor vehicle repair and public transportation.
To receive this sort of help, fill out an application online.
