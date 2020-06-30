11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across Eastern New Mexico

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 168 new positive COVID-19 cases across the state today, including 11 new cases across Eastern New Mexico counties.
10 additional Curry County residents and one additional Roosevelt County resident have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 235 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 163
- Quay County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 59
- Union County: 7
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
There are 5,732 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 2
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 75
- Childress County: 8
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 83
- Deaf Smith County: 294
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 114
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 28
- Hartley County: 30
- Hemphill County: 10
- Hutchinson County: 62
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 889
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 191
- Potter County: 2,885
- Randall County: 863
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 31
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,705 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 39
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 43
- Deaf Smith County: 188
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 105
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 12
- Hansford County: 18
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 43
- Lipscomb County: 6
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 798
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 107
- Potter County: 1,930
- Randall County: 614
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,017 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 986
There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
