2 more arrested on felony and misdemeanor crimes in connection to Texas State Capitol protests

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two more suspects on felony and misdemeanor crimes in connection to Texas State Capitol protests.
Officials said 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley, of Austin, was arrested for rioting on the Texas State Capitol grounds and 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown, of Pflugerville, was arrested in connection with vandalizing the Texas State Capitol and the assault of a state trooper.
Authorities executed the arrest warrants for the duo on Saturday, June 27.
DPS Special Agents obtained an arrest warrant for rioting on Berkley following an incident on June 22 at the Texas State Capitol.
They found out Berkley was in the Travis County Jail on unrelated charges and served the warrant to him while he was incarcerated.
Brown was arrested in connection with incidents that occurred during the May 30 protests at the Texas State Capitol.
One other person, Keegan Dalton Godsey, was previously arrested in connection to that same event.
Multiple arrest warrants were obtained for Brown, including felony criminal mischief-destruction of public monument, misdemeanor criminal mischief, attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer, resisting arrest, interference with public duties and participating in a riot.
Both arrests come as the result of ongoing investigations by DPS Special Agents who reviewed hundreds of hours of videos from various media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases and open source information over the last several weeks, and the investigation continues.
