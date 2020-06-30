High Heat & Fire Danger

We’re kicking off our Tuesday with higher than normal temperatures as much of the area is already in the 70 degree range before the sun even comes up. This sets the stage for another sunny and hot day today with highs in the upper-90s to low 100s. However another thing we are watching for today is fire danger, as an upper level low is sweeping what moisture we had out of the area, bringing our dew points down into the 20s and 30s, and kicking our winds up to 15-25 mph. Fire danger for today is currently sitting at elevated to critical with Red Flag Warnings in effect for much of the region. There could be some relief on the horizon however, as we’re tracking several days of rain chances starting Thursday.