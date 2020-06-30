Fatal crash near Stratford Monday night leaves one man dead

STRATTFORD, Texas (KFDA) - One man is dead after a three vehicle crash northwest of Stratford Monday night.
Around 11:27 p.m., 39-year-old Miguel Salazar-Ramos of Gustavo Ordaz, Mexico was traveling northwest on US 287 with 39-year-old Valencia Fernando of El Centro, California in a 2012 Kenworth Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.
Salazar-Ramos attempted to pass 62-year-old Jesse Perry of Mesa, Arizona driving a 2007 Volvo Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.
According to Texas DPS, Salazar-Ramos failed to pass to the left safely and struck 59-year-old Thomas Ellston of Commerce City, Colorado driving a 2005 Harley Davidson Motorcycle.
Ellston’s motorcycle then spun around, exploded and struck Perry’s semi-trailer.
It was determined Ellston was not wearing a helmet, and he died on scene as a result of the crash.
The other three people involved in the crash were not injured.
DPS says the crash is still under investigation and information may change, be corrected, or added based on the findings.
