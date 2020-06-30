Dalhart Municipal Airport approved to recieve $230,000 in CARES Act funding

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The state has approved $230,000 in CARES Act funding for the Dalhart Municipal Airport.
This year, the Texas Department of Transportation expects to provide nearly $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. More than 200 airports in Texas are eligible for funding, including the Dalhart Municipal Airport.
The Texas Transportation Commission approved nearly $230,000 in funding for the Dalhart Municipal Airport at its June meeting.
These federal funds are part of the CARES Act, passed to provide relief as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will support engineering and design for pavement improvements at the airport.
Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.
