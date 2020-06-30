South Loop 335 closed as crews work to contain semi truck fire turned large grass fire at Farmers Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Most of South Loop 335 is closed as crews work to contain a large grass fire that started as a semi-truck fire at Farmers Avenue.
According to police scanners, officials have called a two alarm fire at South Loop 335 and Farmers Avenue.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Department says the area runs from Eastern to Farmers, and much of Loop 335 is closed to traffic.
Drivers should be cautious and avoid the area if possible as crews battle the fire.
The details of this fire are limited at this time, but we will update the story as more information becomes available.
