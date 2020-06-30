Commentary: MiLB 2020 season shut down, but maybe for the best

As I write this article, I am in the lobby of an airport in Tampa, Florida, getting ready to return to Amarillo from my vacation. Reading the initial reports of the 2020 MiLB season being terminated with no official word from MLB being found on any of my social media accounts’ timelines, I only hope there is some good news or a smart explanation to everything that has happened. For now, all I know is, once again, I’m a little kid in the pet store anxiously waiting for the next season to come, because baseball needs the minor league, and so do we.