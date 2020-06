A high pressure system over the U.S. right now is prompting our winds to blow out of the southwest today, ushering in high heat and dry conditions. Heat Advisories are currently in effect for parts of the area, as well as red flag warnings for fire danger. Daytime highs today will be in the upper 90′s to low 100′s across the entire region with winds blowing at about 15 miles an hour. There could be some relief on the horizon as we could see rain chances going into Thursday.