Portales man sentenced to 27 years in prison for drug trafficking

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A judge sentenced a Portales man to 27 years in prison for drug trafficking.
In November 2019, a Roosevelt County jury found 49-year-old Ruben Lozano guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of heroin and receiving a stolen firearm.
The charges stem from June 2018 when the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Lozano and found more than $6,000 worth of meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a stolen gun.
The judge sentenced him to 27 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, which includes an enhancement of eight years as he was found to be an habitual offender.
This is the third time he has been convicted for trafficking drugs.
