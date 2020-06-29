New scholarship fund offers more than $500,000 to incoming, transfer WTAMU students

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will now offer more than $500,000 to incoming and transfer students beginning this fall, through the recently approved Texas A&M University System Board of Regents’ Scholarship Fund.
The overall $100 million scholarship program was approved June 15 with the goal of addressing diversity issues and concerns of first-generation students in the wake of economic uncertainty.
“We are ready to help make more students’ college dreams come true, thanks to this innovative program adopted by the Board of Regents,” said WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler. “These funds will help address areas of great need for potential and, in some cases, existing students, and will make it possible to live up to Chancellor John Sharp’s vision of making ‘the A&M System look like Texas’ and to our generational plan, ‘WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World,’ that commits us to transforming into a diverse regional research university.”
WTAMU will use the $538,000 to retain and attract students for the coming fall semester as well for recruiting students who would begin next fall.
“This is an excellent opportunity for students who may think college is not an option for them, or who just need a little more help,” said Jeffrey Baylor, executive director of admissions. “Students who think they may qualify should reach out to the admissions office here so we can we act quickly. We also are working diligently to identify students we already know about who we can help. It’s a great time to be a Buff!”
