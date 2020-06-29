More high heat!

It will be a slow cool down for tonight after such a hot Monday! We will start out Tuesday with some upper 60s and low 70s but a very fast warm up will be on the way with highs back in the upper 90s and low 100s. The winds will be a bit stronger for the day at 15-25 mph with some higher gusts giving us a very high fire danger. Less wind is in the forecast for Wednesday but it will just as hot. Temps will come down into the mid 90s for the rest of the week with slight chances for rain through the weekend.