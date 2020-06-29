Klein Investigations says Thomas Brown case moving into prosecution phase this year

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Klein Investigations, the private firm investigating the death of Thomas Brown, says it anticipates moving into the prosecution phase of the case by the end of this year.
Human remains were later found and identified as those of Brown’s in January of 2019.
The Texas Attorney General later suspended the investigation into the death of Brown in August of 2019.
The firm says, although they cannot release details to the public at this time, they wanted people to know they fully anticipate a grand jury hearing soon.
In a statement from Klein Investigations, they said “We are in the process of completing the investigation side of the case to which my team and myself fully anticipate moving to the prosecution phase of this case sometime near the middle or end of the year.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.