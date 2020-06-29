Firefighters respond to 2nd alarm house fire Sunday night in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters responded to a second alarm fire on a two-story home last night in northwest Amarillo.
About 10:51 p.m. Sunday night, crews with Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a possible structure fire at the intersection of Southwest 5th Avenue and South Bryan Street.
Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the home and requested a second alarm.
The homeowners were able to get out of the house safely before fire crews arrived.
A total of seven fire units worked the fire with crews fighting the fire on the second floor of the home.
They encountered heavy smoke conditions but were able to bring the fire under control by 11:22 p.m.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined.
Red Cross provided assistance to the residents of the home.
Crews limited the damage to the home, which is appraised at $37,000.
