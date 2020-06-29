Canyon police asking for help identifying suspect in recent string of vehicle burglaries

Canyon police asking for help identifying suspect in recent string of vehicle burglaries
The Canyon Police Department needs help identifying the suspect related to a recent string of vehicle burglaries. (Source: Canyon Police Department)
By Madison Carson | June 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 5:33 PM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department needs help identifying the suspect related to a recent string of vehicle burglaries.

According to the police department, there were several vehicle burglaries in the Hunsley Hills area during the night of June 23 and into the early hours of June 24.

On June 26, the police department requested residents in the area check their security footage to aid them in identifying a suspect.

Police have now obtained images of the suspect and his vehicle, but need help from the community in identifying the man.

If you know who this person is or know where he may be, you should contact the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

