Amarillo COVID-19 report for June 29 shows additional death in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,717 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
Today’s report shows 34 new cases.
There are 2,873 cases in Potter County and 844 in Randall County.
The report also shows an additional death in Randall County.
There have been 2,544 recoveries and 46 deaths.
There are 1,127 active cases and 382 tests pending.
There are 5,679 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 2
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 74
- Childress County: 8
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 84
- Deaf Smith County: 287
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 114
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 28
- Hartley County: 28
- Hemphill County: 7
- Hutchinson County: 57
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 888
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 188
- Potter County: 2,873
- Randall County: 844
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 31
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 4,047 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 35
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 40
- Deaf Smith County: 185
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 105
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 12
- Hansford County: 18
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 42
- Lipscomb County: 6
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 786
- Ochiltree County: 49
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 99
- Potter County: 1,930
- Randall County: 614
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 97 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,015 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 984
There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 207 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 136
- Quay County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 55
- Union County: 7
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
