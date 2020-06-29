Amarillo authorities release new video in fatal hit-and-run, hope to identify suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities are releasing new video in hope of identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run.
The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit said the suspect was driving a dark colored four-door car, which could possibly be a Ford Crown Victoria or a similar make car.
Video shows possible witnesses who could have seen the fatal incident.
If you were in the videos or know someone that is in it, call the Traffic Investigation Unit at (806) 378-4250.
Watch the videos below:
