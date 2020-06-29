Amarillo authorities release new video in fatal hit-and-run, hope to identify suspect

Amarillo fatal hit and run
By Vanessa Garcia | June 29, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated June 29 at 10:59 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities are releasing new video in hope of identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run.

In February, two people were hit by a car. One woman died and a man recovered from his injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit said the suspect was driving a dark colored four-door car, which could possibly be a Ford Crown Victoria or a similar make car.

Video shows possible witnesses who could have seen the fatal incident.

If you were in the videos or know someone that is in it, call the Traffic Investigation Unit at (806) 378-4250.

Watch the videos below:

