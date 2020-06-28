19-year-old arrested after Saturday evening hit-and-run accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday around 8:55 p.m., Amarillo police were called to the 5300 block of East Amarillo Blvd. where a 22-year-old male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while walking westbound.
The victim was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without rendering aid. The driver, Samuel Jr. De Leon, 19, was later located and arrested for Accident Causing Injury or Death.
De Leon was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
The incident is being investigated by APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.