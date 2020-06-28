Clovis City Hall to be closed to the public due to suspected case of COVID-19

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - The city of Clovis has announced a employee is displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and City Hall will be closed to the public beginning Monday, June 29, until further notice.
They say the employee did not have contact with members of the public.
For assistance with city resources contact the following departments:
- City Manager’s Office, (575) 763-9654
- Online bill pay, (575) 763-9636
- Emergency Management, (575) 763-9485
- Human Resources, (575) 763-9655
- City Administration at (575) 769-7828, email administration@cityofclovis.org, or visit www.cityofclovis.org.
The Clovis Municipal Court will remain open to the public.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.