Missing 83-year-old New Mexico man has been found deceased

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Missing Clovis resident Robert Casey has been found dead.
Mr. Casey went missing Wednesday morning and a Silver Alert was issued for him.
After a three day search including local law enforcement and help from local citizens, Casey was located in a field about a mile outside of Clovis.
He was pronounced dead shortly after being located.
The investigation is being conducted by investigators with the Clovis Police Department and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.
___________________________________________
Previous:
A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old New Mexico man last seen in Clovis.
The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Robert Casey, of Clovis.
The New Mexico State Police said he was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at 1500 Street.
He is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has grey hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey button up shirt, black jeans and a tan ball cap.
The Clovis Police Department says Casey is known to take long walks to collect cans and could be anywhere in town.
There have been reports of him in areas from 21st Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, to Llano Estacado and Prince Street, and in the area of Greene Acres Park.
If you see him or know where he may be, call Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.
