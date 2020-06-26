Video visitations now available at Curry County Detention Center

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Family and friends can now visit their loved ones who are in the Curry County Detention Center via video.
The new addition of video visitation option is a fully web-based visitation that allows individuals to schedule video visitation sessions with detainees, according to the Curry County Manager’s Office.
Video visitors are now able to visit their loved ones from anywhere as long as they have internet access and download the free Securus app on a computer or tablet.
To set up a video visit with a detainee, go here.
If anyone has further questions, they are encouraged to call (575) 763-1490.
