Texas DSHS reporting new COVID-19 recoveries, new cases, new deaths across Panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 326 new COVID-19 recoveries, 80 new cases and six new deaths across the Panhandle.
According to the Texas DSHS, there are five new COVID-19 deaths in Parmer County and the first COVID-19 death in Hall County.
There are a total of 80 new COVID-19 cases across Briscoe County, Castro County, Childress County, Collingsworth County, Donley County, Hansford County, Hutchinson County, Moore County, Parmer County, Roberts County and Swisher County.
There are also 326 new COVID-19 recoveries across Carson County, Castro County, Childress County, Collingsworth County, Donley County, Gray County, Hansford County, Hutchinson County, Lipscomb County, Moore County, Ochiltree County and Parmer County.
There are 5,625 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 2
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 73
- Childress County: 8
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 77
- Deaf Smith County: 287
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 113
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 27
- Hartley County: 28
- Hemphill County: 6
- Hutchinson County: 56
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 888
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 184
- Potter County: 2,858
- Randall County: 825
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 28
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,996 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 35
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 40
- Deaf Smith County: 185
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 102
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 12
- Hansford County: 18
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 41
- Lipscomb County: 6
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 781
- Ochiltree County: 48
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 91
- Potter County: 1,896
- Randall County: 613
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 96 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,014 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 983
There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 191 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 125
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 55
- Union County: 6
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.