Logan Municipal Schools to hold graduation in Dalhart after NM Department of Health prepares to fine $1.75 million

LOGAN, N.M. (KFDA) - The Logan Municipal Schools have relocated their senior graduation ceremony across the state line the night before, as the New Mexico Department of Health said they were prepared to fine the school district for over $1.75 million.
According to the Logan Municipal Schools, the NMDOH told the schools they were prepared to fine the school district $5,000 for each individual participating in the graduation ceremony that was planned to be held at the Logan football field.
The school issued tickets to families and graduates that would amount to a fine of over $1.75 million.
The school district has announced this evening they will be moving their graduation ceremony to Texas.
The graduation will now be held tomorrow at 10:00 a.m., New Mexico time, at the First Baptist Church of Dalhart, TX located at 1000 East 16th Street.
The school says tickets will still be required for admission.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.