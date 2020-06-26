Early voting to begin next week, with COVID-19 safety precautions

By Vanessa Garcia | June 26, 2020 at 5:46 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 5:46 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting for the July 14 Election starts next week.

Voters in Potter County who plan to vote in-person need to be aware of several changes they can expect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poll workers will clean screens and other surfaces regularly and voters will be given a disposable Q-Tip to mark their ballot.

Those who vote in-person are recommended to do the following:

  • Wear a mask.
  • Bring their own stylus for check in if possible.
  • Be aware of social distancing while waiting in line to vote.
  • Look for the curbside voting parking space for those who can’t vote in-person without risking injury or health.
  • Parents are encouraged to keep children out of the polling area due to the virus.

Here are the polling locations for early voting in Potter County:

  • Sante Fe Building First Floor Ticket Office, located at 900 S. Polk St. in Amarillo. Voting times at this location are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from June 29 to July 2, noon to 5:00 p.m. on July 5 and 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from July 6 to July 10.
  • Casey Carpet One main entrance, located at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road in Amarillo.
  • United Amigos west entrance, 3300 East I-40 in Amarillo.
  • Hillside Christian Church NW main entrance, located at 600 Tascosa Road in Amarillo.
  • Cornerstone Outreach fellowship room, located at 1111 N. Buchanan St. in Amarillo.
  • Voting hours for other Potter County locations other than the Santa Fe Building are are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from June 29 to July 2 and also July 6 to July 10.

Here are the polling locations for early voting in Randall County:

  • Randall County Election Administration Office, located at 1604 5th Ave in Canyon.
  • Randall County Annex, located at 4320 S. Western St. in Amarillo.
  • Randall County Justice Center, located at 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon.
  • Southwest Branch Library, located at 6801 W. 45th Ave. in Amarillo.
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ, located at 2700 E. 34th in Amarillo.
  • Voting times for the Randall County polling locations are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from July 29 through July 2, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on July 5 and 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from July 6 through July 10.

There will be not voting on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, at any of the polling locations.

In-person early voting runs from Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 10.

