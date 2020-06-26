Don Harrington Discovery Center wrapping up new outdoor Science Park

By Vanessa Garcia | June 26, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 10:06 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is wrapping up its brand-new outdoor Science Park.

A video shows the progress of the new space, which is located on the southeast side of the Discovery Center’s front entrance.

When complete, the science park will feature a fossil dig pit, hands-on learning and engineering marvels.

It will also have the gazing ball, whisper dishes, chair lift and the tennis ball launcher.

Some of the new elements that will be installed a Kundu Drum, Grandioso Chimes, Kettle Drum and more.

When the Science Park opens, it will be able to be visited during the new business hours, which are 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The new park is scheduled to debut for July of 2020.

