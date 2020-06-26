Dallam County reports first COVID-19 related death

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Dallam County reported the first COVID-19 related death today.
In the report released by the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District, there are a total of 105 cases in the counties.
There are 36 active cases in Dallam County, 40 recoveries and one death.
There are 14 active cases in Hartley County, 12 recoveries and two deaths.
There are 5,527 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 51
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 77
- Deaf Smith County: 267
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 113
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 23
- Hartley County: 28
- Hemphill County: 6
- Hutchinson County: 49
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 877
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 155
- Potter County: 2,858
- Randall County: 825
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 25
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,670 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 31
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 40
- Deaf Smith County: 185
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 100
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 12
- Hansford County: 16
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 39
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 45
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 52
- Potter County: 1,896
- Randall County: 613
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 90 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,014 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 983
There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 191 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 125
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 55
- Union County: 6
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.