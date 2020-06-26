City of Amarillo intends to enforce Gov. Abbott’s order to close bars, scale back restaurants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In response to Governor Greg Abbott’s order today closing bars again and addressing other gatherings, the City of Amarillo says it intends to enforce the order.
The closed bars can still serve drinks for pickup or delivery.
Multiple gatherings like religious services, youth camps and child care are allowed including college sports like the baseball games planned for the HODGETOWN ballpark downtown.
Any other gatherings of more than 100 people inside city limits must be approved by Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Anthony Spanel, the environmental health director with the Amarillo Area Public Health District, said applications for those will go through an advisory committee that will look at how organizers will be planning the events.
The Amarillo City Council called a special meeting at 6:15 p.m. today to talk about the change of course that resulted from an increase in COVID-19 infections in the state.
