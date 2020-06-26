Amarillo bar owners say 2nd closing will ‘hurt worse than the last time’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning, Governor Greg Abbott made an executive order forcing bars to close down once again.
With this order, restaurants are to limit their capacity to 50 percent again.
After two months of being shut down, bars were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity, but that only lasted for about a month.
“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” said Gov. Abbott. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”
Mudd Rack bar owner Alex Schiffmacher was happy when he learned bars were allowed to reopen, so he went ahead and ordered a new ‘open’ sign. UPS delivered that sign today about an hour before he had to close his bar again.
“We vamped up for the weekend just like every other bar in this town, with bands and a new staff.” Schiffmacher said. “Everywhere you go you see a now hiring sign, and I don’t know, it’s going to hurt, it’s going to hurt worse than the last time.”
Aron Loawry is a regular at Mudd Rack, but before today, he had never been to the bar before lunch. He says he decided to go the bar as soon as he heard the news to try and help while he still could.
On the other hand, liquor stores previously benefited from the bar closures.
“So far, overall retail sales have gone up on an average of 35 percent, and that has been like a roller-coaster from one extreme to the other. Wholesale for a couple of months was virtually down to zero.” said Charles Leard, owner of M&R package store.
Schiffmacher tells us his sales were down by 95 percent last time, and he expects something similar this time around. For now, a couple of loyal customers visited the bar this morning for their last drink in what they believe will be a while.
Governor Abbott did not release a date for when bars could finally reopen or say how long this mandate is expected to last.
